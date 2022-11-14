Xi and Biden

By Biodun Busari

President of the United States, Joe Biden on Monday met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit.

Biden warned Xi not to use coercive power against Taiwan in their three-hour talks among other bilateral and global issues.

The two leaders smiled and shook hands warmly in front of their national flags at a luxury hotel.

In their conversations, Biden and Xi said they are responsible for preventing their competition from turning into conflict.

“It’s just great to see you,” Biden told Xi, as he put an arm around him.

He also said the Asian country should not use “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan”, Beijing’s “non-market economic practices”, and practices in “Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly”.

“As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” Biden said.

