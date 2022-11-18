By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Hours after Spain confirmed the injury of Valencia defender Jose Gaya, Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has been called up by Luis Enrique.

The 19-year-old’s call-up was confirmed on the official site of Barcelona.

Balde was reported to be with Barca’s U21 team when he learnt about his call-up.

The La Masia graduate will be joining his teammates Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Busquets, Pedri, Alba, and Eric Garcia in Qatar.

Balde has played 12 games and contributed 3 assists to Xavi’s side this season.

