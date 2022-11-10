By Wole Mosadomi

Two people were, yesterday, killed by bandits that attacked Kaffinkoro town in the Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

It was gathered that besides those killed, no fewer than twenty others were said to have been hit with bullets while the Community was sacked.

The bandits, it was gathered, stormed the town in the afternoon on motorcycles with no fewer than three people on the motorcycles and fully armed.

The arrival of the bandits in the town caused a lot of confusion and panic as they started shooting sporadically and that made the people run for their dear lives.

The source said they saw two corpses on the ground while no fewer than 20 other villagers were hit by bullets.

According to him: “The town is almost deserted as people have gone into hiding,” the source continued.

At the time of going to press, no Security was on hand as the Police Post in the town have also been vacated.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the attack adding that government and Security Agents are on top of the situation.

“We are addressing the situation and assure you that normalcy will soon be restored to the area,” the Commissioner assured.

It would be recalled that bandits killed five local hunters in Garin Gabas in Rafi local government area of the state and abducted scores on the first of this month.

Eight bandits and six vigilantes also lost their lives during a gun battle in Kundu village near Zungeru in Wushishi local government area of the state last Tuesday.

