Chukwuebuka Quincy Opara Roberts often called Badman Q was raised in Lagos state but is from Imo state. He attended Joint Heirs Children’s School for his early education, St. Finbarr’s College in Akoka for his higher education, and the University of Ilorin to study linguistics.

Badman Q is a songwriter, lyricist, and supermodel. He has created songs for numerous A-list musicians in the business and worked as a songwriter for the Mavins. He intends to work closely with the most prominent musicians both domestically and abroad. As a result, he desires to create a music school that would enable children to develop their musical skills.

When Badman Q, is not creating music, he enjoys watching basketball and football, but he also enjoys creating music. he sometimes likes to go for walks on the beach while listening to the waves since she feels at one with nature there. He also loves networking and meeting new people. He does, however, strongly support equality and thinks that people should be treated as human beings first, rather than using a person’s class, gender, or status as a measure of their value.

His mother, who is his strongest supporter, was his mentor and she raised them all on her own. Badman Q regards himself as the toughest person he knows and attributes his success to both his mother and God. Okechukwu and Emeka Nnaji who are also his big brothers have been his strongest supporters ever since he decided to make music his career. As such, Badman Q is signed to Motion Major Records and has recently dropped an EP called Four and it’s doing numbers.

