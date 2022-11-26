Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would in addition to other measures create jobs to solve the perennial insecurity and poverty bedevilling Nigeria.

Aniagwu who spoke on Arise Television on Saturday said until jobs were created in the country, insecurity would continue to fester.

He stressed that without jobs it would be impossible to solve the hydra-headed insecurity with its attendant effect on the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

“Earlier today in Lagos, our Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had a successful dialogue with Corporate Nigeria with the great investors like Africa’s greatest industrialist Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Herbert Wigwe and many others in attendance.

“The discussion centered mainly on the economic issues like job creation and how to ensure that a number of comatose industries are brought back to life and to recover our country from where we are now.

“Atiku believes that not until we are able to bring back the jobs the issue of insecurity will remain a challenge.

“He was also able to deal with a number of interwoven factors of how to address the security challenge with a view to ensuring that the economy becomes more robust.

“All of these issues he wants to address to be able to recover our country are well encapsulated in five thematic areas in his policy document ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’.

“Beyond that, we have made it clear that Atiku will continue to engage with different segments and sectors of our society and today’s engagement is one of such arrangements believing that this document cannot be exhaustive,” Aniagwu said.

He said Atiku would run an administration that would support a free-market economy which will involve the stakeholders in the private sector, adding that the PDP led government would tackle the causative factors making Nigerians to navigate towards the dollar.

“He will ensure that Nigeria’s education sector is developed such that Nigerians would no longer find it attractive to source for dollar to pay school fees abroad.

“Atiku will also improve on the health sector such that funds spent on medical tourism would be a thing of the past.

“Once the causative factors are addressed, the dollar will automatically take the back seat because the naira can only be stable by stimulating productivity among the different sectors of the economy.

“The discussions today also centred on what he is going to do to bring back the jobs, to recover the economy and to ensure that we begin to have value for our naira, productivity and many other things that could help revive the industries,” Aniagwu stated.

