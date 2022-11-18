Atiku and Ayu

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu has assured Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar will hit the ground running upon declaration as the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Ayu made this assurance while speaking at the official commissioning of the People’s Democratic Institute (PDI), at Asokoro, Abuja, on Friday.

He stated, “While the others are utterly confused about how, where or when to even begin their campaigns, PDP is already preparing for governance.

“Our Presidential candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, has already exhibited his intellectual preparedness in his publications that are already in the public space for everyone to access and scrutinize.

“It is not an accident of history that he commissioned the Institute at its inauguration in year 2000 and, is today, recommissioning it in preparation for the task ahead, Post-May 29, 2023.

“His Excellency is not someone who acts on whims or impulse. He works with thoroughly developed ideas and his love for the Institute had been a pillar of support to it when it flourished.“

The PDP National Chairman describes the PDI project as a fulfillment of one out of the promises he made to party members on assumption of office.

He said, “When we came on board in December last year, we promised to revamp the PDI, and today, God has made it possible.

“The place is fully computerized with state-of-the-art equipment, resource materials and the requisite personnel to deliver strategic data and statistics to enable the incoming Atiku Abubakar administration to hit the ground running.

“PDP will not waste six months in the Presidential Villa thinking of what do with power.

“Although the party has a robust package for making Nigeria workable again, the Institute has been revamped and repositioned to provide research data that will help President Atiku to unlock our national potentials, secure the country, energize our productive sectors, stimulate wealth creation, empower youths and women, create jobs, revitalize agriculture, stabilize the educational sector and, altogether, be an alert and effective commander-in-chief.“

While commending party members for their support, Ayu singled out Governor Seyi Makinde for his support in making the resuscitation of the PDI a reality.

He said, “ I cannot end this address without acknowledging the special support of party faithful, especially His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state. It is largely because of him that we are here today. Thank you, Your Excellency.

“I use this opportunity to also thank party members across the country for their continued support and prayers. And we further sue for cooperation and unity of purpose. We are stronger together.

“Our focus must remain on retaking power from the ruling APC next February so we can commence the restoration work which was truncated in 2015.“

Buhari should keep his promise on credible polls

The PDP chairman equally appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his word of ensuring that the 2023 elections are free, fair, transparent and credible. Both the presidency and the APC must not intimidate INEC or its functionaries in any way: let every vote count.

Ayu also said, “The party maintains that we will not accept the questionable harvests of votes from inaccessible areas as happened in previous elections under the APC.

“Finally, we renew our call on the international community, especially the US, European Union, the Commonwealth and the African Union to sustain their interest in the democratic project in Nigeria through diplomatic pressures, political contacts and large, high-calibre observer missions.”

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council said the party has a good product in the person of Atiku Abubakar who has the experience and capacity to provide leadership for our nation.

The PDP chair also expressed delight that the party under his leadership was enjoying the privilege of revamping of the research/intellectual arm of the party after several years of inactivity.

He said, “When we founded the PDP, we conceived it to be an organic party that would evolve and always be in sync with the developmental needs of the people.

“The founding fathers of this great Party were visionary patriots who sought to establish and bequeath to this great country a functional democracy.

“No society develops by fiat. It comes about by the rigorous work of carefully studying situations and analyzing them before evolving and implementing sustainable solutions. That was the idea that birthed the PDI on 31st August, 2000.

“It was supposed to be the Think-tank for the Party, an ideation center for the rigorous intellectual work of research, socio-economic analysis, policy development, training and capacity building of political actors, and the strengthening of our democratic institutions and culture.”

According to him, the PDI lived up to its bidding: it hosted programs for both domestic and international audiences, engaged in research-based publications, and contributed significantly to the capacity-building of our Party functionaries nationwide.

This, his said, explained why PDP’s 16 years in power were action-packed, eventful, impactful and useful.

In an apparent jab at the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ayu said, “PDP was not hurriedly conceived as a propaganda machine just to access power – it came to power with a mission.

“And we understood that democracy is not a one-man show something to be run on adhoc arrangements – democracy is about mass participation, shared ideas and shared prosperity.

“PDI is, therefore, the Party’s tool for generating ideas, thoroughly researching them and rigorously analyzing development options/policies for good governance and National development.“

He, however, expressed regret that after more than a decade of eventful activities, the Institute lost its accommodation in Wuse II, and had to be located in a Porta-cabin at the party’s national headquarters.

Speaking about the days event, Ayu said, “Today, however, marks another turning point in our Party’s fortunes. The deliberate actions of the current NWC have revived hope for the survival of the Institute.

“ It is now comfortably accommodated in this structure which has been rented, renovated, furnished and equipped for PDI to effectively re-engage the purpose for which it was established.

“The renewed hope for a better Nigeria is being midwifed by salient milestones that PDP is making in the rebirth of the Party and its return to its winning ways.

“The Party is again preparing itself adequately and shall hit the ground running, when, by the grace of God and the votes of Nigerians, PDP returns to power next year.“

