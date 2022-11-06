By Lazarus Muoka

Are you going through any challenge in life, and have tried everything to be free but to no avail? Have you fasted and prayed and there still appears to be no hope?

To be sure your suffering is not attributed to sin, have you re-examined your life and you are convinced there is nothing standing between you and God? Are wondering if God has forsaken you and why your challenging situation persists? If that is your case, I want to let you know this message is for you.

I want you to calm down because God who sustains and keeps you alive since you were born till date has not forgotten you or changed. He is still steadfast in all his doings since the creation of the world. Remember, those of old and how He delivered them, then be assured that, He will deliver you too.

Psalm 50:15, “And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me”.

Calling upon God through prayer is the communication channel through which God has promised that our supply shall come. God has promised to attend to our needs whenever we are in distress, however we must make conscience of that great duty of fervent prayer which is an acknowledgement of our subjection to Him. We are asked here to pray in order to receive the attention of God. Our failure to pray may result to little or no supply of our needs. Many who are joyfully glorifying God today are doing so because of their prayers that were answered. So it is imperative to note that God will never forget whoever that calls upon Him while in trouble.

Psalm 136:23- 25 says,”Who remembered us in our low estate: for his mercy endureth for ever: 24 And hath redeemed us from our enemies: for his mercy endureth for ever. 25 Who giveth food to all flesh: for his mercy endureth for ever.”

In our greatest state of affliction, when we looked for nothing other than to have had help, God will supply us help. This is evidence of the fact that He fulfills His promise to render help whenever we call. God has us in remembrance and had placed solution at our door step and waiting for it to be activated by our prayer. I don’t know what you are passing through but I know assuredly that if you can call upon Him today, He will answer and you will glorify Him. Do you want that your ugly situation to become history, call upon Him. God has remembered you but awaiting your call. When God remembered you, every opposing element will be caused to subject to you.

Gen. 8:1-3 says, “And God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark: and God made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters asswaged; 2 The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained; 3 And the waters returned from off the earth continually: and after the end of the hundred and fifty days the waters were abated”

Having seen the whole race of mankind except Noah and his family dead, God remembered Noah and the mercy He promised to mankind not to make a full end of them. Consequently, He restrained rain from heaven and thereafter dried up the water to save mankind. God is always in the business of remembering His promises to mankind. We should not be worried when God’s solution to our problem is delayed. When affliction has done the work of which it was sent, it will be taken away gradually. As the earth was not drowned in a day, so the water did not dry in a day. God usually work deliverance for His people gradually, so that the day of small things may not be despised nor the day of great things despaired of.

Everything has a time or period that it will last. There is an appointed time for change or solution. Whatever is the problem you are passing through, be assured that God has not forsaken you. When the time comes, he will remember you and stop evil rain from falling on you.

Genesis 18:14 states, “Is any thing too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son”.

God is the owner of the time and has power to allocate to everyone as He pleases. Is there anything to be done at any given time, God is able at all time to do anything. He is the embodiment of time. He made Sarah to understand that her conception would not be based on her mental calculation of what her age was but according to her appointed time. That is to say it would be when He remembered her she would conceive. Sarah thought she had been forgotten and age was no longer on her side. But God said to her, no, you have not been forgotten, it was just a question of time and you will be remembered.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-5 says, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: 2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; 3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; 4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; 5 A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing”

Before God magnifies and gives you precious things, He will test you and drill you so that when the miracle comes, you will not be proud and allow the euphoria to ruin you. He wants to make you have implicit confidence in Him and be faithful. So He will wait for the time that is best for you to have the blessings. What is required of you is reposing of total confidence in Him and what He can do.

Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”

God rewards in a greater measure those that wait upon Him, those who allow Him to determine their time to be blessed. The Scripture says that those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall run and not be wearied. Waiting upon God for your needs is the trait of a good Christian. We must watch against unbelief, pride, and self- confidence. We must not believe on our own time and strength, otherwise we are prone to fail. That sorcerer, herbalist or native doctor cannot provide an enduring blessing to you. The shortcut to riches is a way to destruction. I want you to know that God’s time is the best.

Hebrews 12:1-3 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, 2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. 3 For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds”

We should follow after Jesus’ example. We should endure to the end. Whatever you are going through, Abraham and the early apostles had also passed through all with glory in their heart and faith. Whatever you are going through now, I want to let you know many have gone through it and came out stronger and blessed.

Romans 4:19-22 says, “And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sara’s womb: 20 He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; 21 And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform. 22 And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness”

Abraham never doubted what God could do; he steadily and firmly believed the promise of God will come to pass. And God remembered His promise to him and at the appointed time, it was fulfilled. Remember, Moses also went through trials and persecutions and God saw Him through. Even Job, also went through a lot of trials and persecutions, but God blessed Him in the end. So, today, He will do the same for you.

No matter what you are going through now, the Lord has not forsaken you. It was just a trial and a way to be righteous. Remember, the people of God also went through persecutions and God remembered them. Whatever your case may be, He will deliver and bless you as He did for others. He has remembered and has come for your needs to be met through this message.

