By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oke ogun Council of Elders, OCE, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will positively enhance Nigeria’s legal system, accelerate the judicial process and make the system more pro-people.

In a statement by Oke ogun Council of Elders (OCE), the body congratulated the new CJN and lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not wasting time in swearing-in Justice Ariwoola as soon as his nomination was approved by the Senate.

Ariwoola is a native of Iseyin, one of the prominent towns in Oke ogun area of Oyo State.

OCE is a body of Elders committed to the progress of Oke ogun and welfare of the people of the area.

OCE’s publicity secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, expressed the elder’s heart-felt joy that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, an indigene of the area is occupying the fifth highest office in the country.

While appreciating President Buhari for allowing the process to take its normal course, the elders assured that “Ariwoola’s tenure as Chief Justice will make positive impact on the country in view of the diligence, honesty, forthrightness and adroitness with which Oke ogun people are known.”

He said: “His tenure as CJN will herald a new dispensation that will make the judicial system in Nigeria more efficient, more just and more pro-people.

“Right from his days of practicing as a lawyer up till the time he was appointed as a judge by the Oyo State Government in 1992, Ariwoola has always maintained the habit of hard-work, diligence, forthrightness and honesty with which he was known all through his youthful days. These virtues he carried into higher offices such as in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court where he has served (and is still serving) meritoriously.

“With these admirable credentials, we are confident that the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will further elevate the office and enhance the judicial system in Nigeria. We are also confident that he will uphold the Omoluabi ethos of integrity and honour with which we are known.”

