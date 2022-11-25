By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

An appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state capital has upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, that dismissed a suit challenging the eligibility of Kefas Agbu to contest the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state.

It was gathered that Kefas won the litigation with a majority decision from two of the three Justices that presided over the case.

Recall that Kefas Agbu at the governorship primary election of the PDP won the contest with 443 votes out of the 517 votes cast.

Read also: Agbu Kefas wins Taraba PDP gov’ship ticket

The appeal was filed by two contenders for the ticket, Helkiah Buba-Joda and Jerome Nyameh after their previous suit at Federal High Court, Jalingo was dismissed.

The acting chairman of the PDP in Taraba state, Inuwa Bakari confirmed the development.

He said the decision of the appellate court was a confirmation that the outcome of the party’s governorship primary election was legal.

He also urged the litigants to sheathe their swords after losing their case at two courts and join hands with the party’s candidate to ensure PDP retains the governorship seat in 2023.

RELATED NEWS