By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, aka, “City Boy” has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 poll as ungrateful politician who has outlived his relevance in the chase for presidency.

Tinubu, therefore, urged electorate to use their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, to permanently, retire Atiku in the February 2023 presidential poll and vote massively for APC for progressive, socio-economic revolution and all inclusive governance in Nigeria.

The APC Presidential candidate, alias “City Boy,” in company of his Vice, Kahim Shettima, made the remarks on Saturday, at what was termed; “Mother of all rallies,” at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

Roll call

Among dignitaries at the carnival like event, with mammoth crowd, numbering millions, were: The host, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Others are: Governors of Kogi, Yahya Bello, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru.

Also the Director General of Presudebtial Campaign Committee, PCC and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, APC National Chairman, Abdullah Adamu, ex-Governors of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, Ogun, Olusegun Osoba, Kayode Fayemi.

Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Idiat Adebule, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and his deputy, Wasiu Eshilokun, who is also Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, and Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.

Others include: Director General, DG, of the Local Organising Committee for the Presidential Campaign in Lagos State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. ibjioke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the deputy governor, Remi Hamzat, former deputy Governor, Lagos State.

Others are: Former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, former deputy Governor of the state, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Lagos APC chieftain.

Former Minister for Health, State and now Minister for Science and Technology, as well as former Speaker Lagos House of Assembly, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, among others which included: leaders of both Christian and Muslim sects.

Leaders of Nollywood in the entertainment sector, led by Yinka Quadri, Saheed Balogun and Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo, Bimbo Daramola, among others were also present.

The crowd and supporters clad in different colours and brooms of the party symbol, chanted solidarity songs in support of Tinubu and APC.

Armed security personnel and first aid as well as emergency responders, were stationed at different strategic points for adequate protection of lives and property.

The venue of the rally started filling up as early as 9am before the arrival of Tinubu who arrived in company of his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other entourage around 1pm.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu said, “I’m indeed very grateful to God Almighty, to all of you people, to the members of Buhari’s cabinet. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tinubu said his opponents cannot kill him, saying his supporters are ready to retire Atiku Abubakar politically in 2023 with their PVCs.

While referring to the opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “This election will be about brooms revolution. You can’t kill me as you did kill others.”

The former Lagos State governor who spoke partly in Yoruba took a swipe at Abubakar, describing him a veteran aspirant who should go home and rest.

“I know one man, Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999, he has outlived his relevance in the chase for presidency. He ran under PDP, under Action Congress, AC, we gave him the platform but they repaid us with evil. Tell him to go and sit at home.

“Use your Permanent Voter Card, PVC to retire him this time around in 2023. I’m back.”

Tinubu noted that PDP ruled for 16 years without any meaningful impacts, adding, “all the APC Governors have decided to support me. We shall move together to the Villa.

“Atiku contested in SDP, he contested in PDP; he contested in ACN when we rescued him from Obasanjo. Now he is contesting again in PDP. He should go home and rest.

“Atiku has been running. Use your PVC to vote him and his party out. Use your votes to retire him permanently this time. We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of Peoples Destroying People to come near our commonwealth again.

