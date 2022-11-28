Mr Raymos Guanah, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Patani constituency in Delta, has called on the NDDC to focus on the completion of abandoned projects.

Guanah made the appeal on Sunday in Abuja while commending the nomination of Mr Samuel Ogbuku, as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said that the managing director should prioritise the completion of the abandoned projects across the Niger Delta region.

Guanah described the nominee as a calm personality who has traversed the length and breadth of the Niger Delta as a rights advocate.

He expressed confidence that with Ogbuku’s appointment, the people of the region would positively feel the impact of the NDDC.

Guanah, however, advised the nominee to also begin work on some critical projects, like the Abari erosion control and the final phase of Abari-Patani-Uduophori road projects.

He said that the NDDC should also initiate agricultural programmes to engage youths of the region and make them self reliant.

