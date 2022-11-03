By Jimoh Babatunde

The Atiku Network for Change to Nigeria ( ANCN) said it is fully prepared to mobilize the people of the South-South geo-political zone to massively support and vote for the Atiku/Okowa PDP presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.

The South South Co-ordinator of the group, Peter Okwe, made the promise while congratulating Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory and confirmation by the Supreme Court as the valid Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Delta State for the 2023 general elections.

Okwe said “We are poised and fully prepared to mobilize the people of the South-South geo-political zone to massively support and vote for the Atiku/Okowa PDP presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.

“We see in the ticket a combination of experience, diligence to details, love for the unity of Nigeria, humility and a commitment to the emergence of a restructured federation of a unified people in a united country.

He added that having Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as president and vice president respectively in 2023 will restore the nation’s glory that the clueless All Progressive Congress-led Federal Government took the country away from through carelessness and lack of initiative.

“I call on all ANCN members and well-meaning Nigerians in the South-South to gird their loins and be prepared for the arduous work ahead to enable us to birth a new Nigeria in 2023 where things work, where the youths are respected and have jobs; a Nigeria where people and property are secured, where power is devolved to the states and councils; a Nigeria of economic buoyancy and developed infrastructure, where Atiku is on the driving seat as president, assisted by the bright, lively and go-getting Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as vice president.”

Speaking on Oborevwori’s confirmation as the PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta State for next year’s election, Okwe said the Supreme Court’s judgment was well deserved as it validated the mind of the delegates, who cast the majority votes scored by Oborevwori at the primaries.

“The PDP delegates spoke through the ballots by casting the majority ballots to underscore their support for the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate that should fly the PDP Governorship flag at the 2023 elections.

“Now the people’s choice has been validated by the Supreme Court after a thorough adjudication of issues raised while the litigations lasted, ANCN is calling on all supporters, leaders, support groups and party faithful to ease tensions and fall behind PDP and the governorship candidate by closing ranks to face, defeat the opponents and return the party to government in Delta.

“This is a patriotic duty that every PDP loyalist must display in support of the party and all its other candidates as well in all the 2023 elections,” Okwe said.

