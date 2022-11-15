By Biodun Busari

The E-commerce company, Amazon is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles starting this week, according to Reuters.

The report revealed that a reliable source said on Monday that the sack would amount to Jeff Bezos’ company’s biggest reduction to date.

Read also:

Meta fires over 11,000 employees

Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs

40% of Nigerian youths jobless; angry, restless — Adesina

According to the source, this would represent about 3% of Amazon’s corporate staff, adding that the exact number may vary as businesses within Amazon review their priorities.

“The number of layoffs remains fluid and is likely to roll out team by team rather than all at once as each business finishes,” sources revealed.

The online retailer intends to reduce jobs in its devices organisation, which makes voice-controlled “Alexa” gadgets and home-security cameras, as well as in its human resources and retail divisions.

The report is coming following a surge of layoffs across the technology sector, which is cautious of recession after years of rapid hiring.

Just last week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, to rein in costs.

“But if it stays around 10,000, it would represent roughly 3 per cent of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which is primarily composed of hourly workers,” the sources added.

RELATED NEWS