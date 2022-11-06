By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Military intelligence operatives have arrested a suspected collaborator of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), Nasiru Mohammed, who allegedly provided liaising services to terrorists arriving the North-West through Kaduna State.

Sources disclosed that the arrest was made possible by informatnts from the North East.

The sources disclosed that Nasiru, who allegedly worked at the GSM Wing of Kaduna Central Market allegedly coordinated activities of ISWAP, ranging from logistics supply to provision of temporary shelter for terrorists before their deployment to various camps

The source said that the alleged collaborator received Boko Haram or ISWAP members fleeing the North-East due to aggressive operations by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, and kept them in secret hideouts for them to stabilize before moving to camps in the North-West and North-Central.

The source lamented that the real obstacle standing between troops and total obliteration of terrorists is the nefarious activities of local network of informants, collaborators and sponsors aiding and abatting insurgency.

Counter insurgency expert with knowledge of the North-East, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the arrest, noting: “This network of informants has become a booming business enterprise for the unscrupulous locals and their recruiters.

“He was handed over to the troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army for further investigation”.

