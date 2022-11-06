How ISWAP Senior Commanders, Stores of Fighters in Revenge Mission met their Waterloo at Damasak

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Military intelligence operatives have arrested a suspected collaborator of  Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), Nasiru Mohammed, who allegedly provided liaising services to terrorists arriving the North-West through Kaduna State.

Sources disclosed that the arrest was made possible by informatnts  from the North East.

The sources disclosed that   Nasiru, who allegedly worked at the GSM Wing of Kaduna Central Market allegedly coordinated activities of ISWAP, ranging from logistics supply to provision of temporary shelter for terrorists before their deployment to various camps

The source said that the   alleged  collaborator received Boko Haram or ISWAP members fleeing the North-East due to aggressive operations by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, and  kept  them in secret hideouts for them to stabilize before moving to camps in the North-West and North-Central.

The source lamented that the real obstacle standing between  troops and  total  obliteration of   terrorists is the nefarious activities of local network of informants, collaborators and sponsors  aiding and abatting insurgency.

Counter insurgency expert  with knowledge of the North-East, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the arrest, noting: “This  network of informants has become a booming business enterprise for the unscrupulous locals and their recruiters.

“He was handed over to the troops of   1 Division, Nigerian Army for further investigation”.

