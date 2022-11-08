Alex Unusual

By Ada Osadebe

BBNaija season three housemate Alex Unusual has mocked a class of married women over cheating scandals.

The reality star in a recent video scorned women on the receiving end of actions while they were still single.

In a TikTok video, Alex made ‘mocking’ faces at married women who weep in their matrimonial homes because their husbands go about bedding other ladies.

“You slept with someone’s husband, now someone is sleeping with your own, and you’re sobbing,” she wrote in the video.

