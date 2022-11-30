Aminu Muhammad, a student of Federal University Dutse (FUD), has been remanded in prison over his tweet on Aisha Buhari.

Muhammad, who hails from Azare in Bauchi state, is a final-year student at the department of environmental management.

Read also: We’ve lost 2000 ballots boxes, 399 voting cubicles, 24 gens – INEC

Recall that the student was arrested by the police over a tweet that appeared to mock Aisha.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa in June 2022, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Muhammad’s tweet, accompanied by a photo of Aisha, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to BBC Hausa, C.K. Agu, Muhammad’s lawyer, said the order for his remand was given on Tuesday when he was arraigned before a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT).

“He is currently being held in Suleja prison before the bail application is heard,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Muhammad’s arrest has elicited sharp criticism, while the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologised to Aisha Buhari over the tweet.

“We want to, on behalf of all the Nigerian students, tender our unreserved apology to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, for the action of Mohammed which might have caused her and her family pains,” NANS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, as leaders and public office holders, we must overlook some criticisms if we want to really forge ahead and do the right thing.”

RELATED NEWS