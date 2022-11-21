By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Air Peace has concluded plans to resume its Monrovia service on December 2, 2022.

The is part of the West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, move to strengthen its connectivity in the region.

Air Peace launched Monrovia operations in August 2018 and suspended the route in the wake of the global COVID-19 lockdown.

However, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, it stated that, “The Lagos-Monrovia service will operate three times weekly. We are also finalising plans to launch Tel Aviv operations soon.

“Air Peace is strengthening its presence on the West Coast and providing easy connectivity to Africans while promoting commercial relations between cities and contributing to the economic prosperity of the continent.

“Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations.”

