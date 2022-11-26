By Jimitota Onoyume

A new school fitted with modern learning facilities and computer centre built by Star Deep water Petroleum limited, a Chevron company and its Agbami parties have been commissioned and handed over to Erejuwa Grammar school , in Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri in Warri south local government area, Delta state.

In his address, at the handover ceremony, Director , Star Deep water Petroleum limited , Mr Bobby Hullet said the Agbami parties would continue to invest in education and other key sectors of the economy to enhance development.

Represented by Mr Happy Apai of Government and Public Affairs ,Chevron , the Director also expressed gratitude for the robust relationship between them and the state.

” I welcome you all , on behalf of the Agbami partners : Star Deep water Petroleum limited, (a Chevron company), Famfa oil limited, NNPC Upstream Investment Management services limited ,NUIMS, Equinor Nigeria Energy limited , Prime 127 Nigeria limited to this handover ceremony of model classroom blocks to Erejuwa Grammar school, Big Warri,Delta state. “

He said the Agbami partners were commitment to improving quality education , health care, adding that it had granted scholarship to 2,767 students in the state alone.

“The Agbami parties have in addition instituted specialized educational scholarship programs in support of manpower development in the health sector. We are happy that 2,767 of our students in Delta state have benefitted from this scholarship scheme .

” Today’s donation is a testament of the parties determined efforts to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

“Agbami field is located approximately 70 miles offshore Nigeria.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer , CUIO, Upstream Investment Management Services -Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited, Mr Bala Wunti , in his address, read by Mrs Bunmi Lawson, Head ,Sustainable Comm. Development ,NUIMS, said the NNPCL, and its partners see education as the bedrock of national development, assuring that they will continue to contribute meaningfully to growth of the educational sector.

“NNPCL and Agbami parties remain deeply dedicated to improving the value of education in our society. And we will continue to invest in the educational sector.

” The Agbami medical and engineering professional scholarship instituted by the NNPCL and the parties have been providing great support for manpower development in the health sector.

“In 2022, NNPCL and partners have awarded over 7000 local and overseas scholarships from secondary to post graduate studies across the federation “.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Emmanuel Agbaduma, thanked the Agbami partners, urging them to evolve measures to maintain the state of the art learning facilities. He said the state government will continue to create the atmosphere for the company to do business in the state.

Principal of the school, Mrs Toritseju Margaret in her vote of thanks ,expressed gratitude to the Agbami partners, assuring that the school will be put to good use.

The students also did a cultural dance, using the opportunity to thank the firms for the donation.

