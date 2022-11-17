The Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU may be bracing for another round of face-off, recent developments between the union and the government have indicated.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has insisted that the government will not pay full salaries to lecturers despite their ongoing nationwide protest.

Adamu, made this stance while speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister insisted that the government resolution, that the protesting lecturers would not be paid for work not done, was in line with the ‘No work no pay’ policy.

Recall that ASUU had on Monday begun protests across the country to press home their demand for full pay after the Federal Government refused to pay them for the eight-month period the lecturers were on strike.

ASUU, which had earlier, in February, embarked on strike, called off their strike in October, following an order by the Court of Appeal.

Following the development, the government paid the lecturers half salaries for the month of October while insisting that it would not pay for the eight months they were on strike.

But, ASUU began protests across the country over the half salaries paid by the government for the month of October.

In reaction to the protest, the education minister declared on Wednesday that the lecturers “would not be paid for work not done.”

The minister also reacted to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, that paying the lecturers on a pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers.

“Nobody can make university lecturers casual workers,” he said.

Adamu said he was not aware that the lecturers were threatening a one-day action to protest the government’s action.

