Senator Ademola Adeleke, has officially taken over as the Governor of Osun after taking oath of office.

The oath of office was administered on the Governor by the State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, around 11:45am.

Adeleke arrived the venue around 11:20am after which his deputy mounted the podium to take his oath before the governor took his turn.

Upon entering the venue, followed by his nephew, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, he moved round the stadium to acknowledge cheers from the populace inside the main bowl.

