By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Olatunde Awonuga, has said that the party is set to rescue the state from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awonuga, who said this during a homecoming rally held in his honour at Abigi, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state, noted that the party has template to industrialize the state, if elected in the 2023 election.

He also assured that the ADC administration will declare state of emergency on education and infrastructure.

The deputy governorship candidate, while berating the state of education in the state, assured that the sector would be one of the priorities of the ADC’s led administration if elected.

“I came to inform my people that ADC is the only party that can rescue Ogun State from maladministration of the current APC-led government.

“When you talk about industrialization of the State, we have a template for it already.

“We will declare dtate of emergency on infrastructure, because we have too much infrastructural decay in the State.”

On the state of education, Awonuga said, “as our immediate priority, we are going to declare state of emergency on education in the State.

“Education in Ogun State is in comatose. Ogun has always been known to be number one in education, but today we are no more among the first 10. So, we’ll declare state of emergency on education.”

Speaking on different law suits against the party, Awonuga said they were mere distractions, which would not deter the party from capturing the state in 2023.

According to him, the law suits have further confirmed the desperation of Governor Abiodun to hold on to power, saying the suits would not save APC and the governor from defeat at the polls.

“Cases against us are mere distractions. The cases are being instigated by another party, not within our party, but by another party.

“You know the cases are mere distractions that will take us to nowhere. We are set, we are waiting for them. We are not afraid.

“We have too much confidence that come 2023, ADC will win Ogun State.”

He, however, charged members of the party and its supporters to remain steadfast and calm, saying the party has the capacity to drive the dtate.

Speaking on the plans of the party for the people of Ogun Waterslide local government, Awonuga said, “we are surrounded by water here in this local government, but this has not translated into any economic benefit.

“Our research has shown that Ogun Waterside has the deepest sea in Africa. We will build a seaport here.”

He also promised that, should ADC emerge, the wellbeing of pregnant women, children and senior citizens would be prioritize by the government.

“We have many resources here. We are blessed with deposits of bitumen untapped and we have many people ready to come and tap it for us.

“Industries will be springing up from both left and right. We are determined that we are going to industrialize Ogun State,” he added.

We will construct bridges to link you with Lekki in just 30-minutes drive. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

“If they bring money, collect it. But remember you’ve not been having power and water supplies since three years ago. We have been forgotten here.

“They said you don’t have electoral value. They said we are very few and that is why we could not be given the House of Representatives ticket.

“They said that position is too much for Ogun Waterside, but now God has blessed us with a deputy governorship ticket. Don’t let this pass us by,” he pleaded.

