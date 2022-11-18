By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has said that the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, who secured a court victory over the governorship ticket of the party, does not have their support.

The party leaders, who shunned Ogah’s celebration of his court victory on arrival from Abuja, explained that the absence of the Abia APC hierarchy at the event was a clear message to the former minister that his court victory meant nothing to his party.

Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, stated that Ogah was celebrating a dummy ticket which would serve him no good and questioned the rationale for such action.

His words; “It is an irony that Uche Ogah, who transferred his case to Abuja citing security challenges in Abia as pretext, has now returned to the same Abia to celebrate what he considers as court victory.

“The celebrant, Uche Ogah has demonstrated that he has no love for Abia people and is insensitive to their sufferings in the hands of the ruling PDP. Uche Ogah’s activities are geared towards assisting those holding the state down to maintain their grip.

“That is the glaring reason every person of note in our party has isolated Ogah because they all know his game plan and they detest his antics and shenanigan coming at a time our party is formidably prepared to rescue and develop Abia State.

“We know the source of the inglorious music that Ogah and his misguided followers are dancing to but I can assure them that our party is stronger than these agents of distraction and destabilization.”

The Abia APC chairman mocked Ogah over his claim that he would soon embark on electioneering, stressing that it was akin to building a house in the air as he has no party base to embark on such a political venture.

Also speaking, National Welfare Secretary of the Party, Sir Friday Nwosu, stated that Ogah is not the candidate of the party for the election, stressing that the facts and position of the law in the matter of political parties nominating their candidates for elections, doesn’t favour Ogah.

On his part, Abia APC Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, also expressed regrets that Ogah would be hell bent on pursuing personal interest to the detriment of Abia, a state crying to be liberated from bad governance.

“With what happened at the celebration of his court victory on Wednesday, it has dawned on Ogah that our party has nothing to do with him and whatever he was celebrating. The party has duly made its choice and nothing can detract from the fact that High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the governorship candidate of APC for the 2023 governorship poll in Abia.

“In due course, Ogah would realize that his adventure of chasing after the wind would lead him to political oblivion, and even those cheering and clapping for him would eventually abandon him to his self-inflicted sad fate.”

He urged all Abia APC faithful to ignore Ogah and forge ahead with the task of winning the 2023 elections under the leadership of Chief Ikechi Emenike.

