ABUJA – AS Nile University, Abuja, holds its 10th convocation,73 graduates of the private institution are to be crowned with First Class Honours degree.

The institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof Dilli Dogo, speaking at a news conference in Abuja to herald activities lined up for the occasion, also said a total of 161 students will bag Second Class Upper Division.

According to the vice chancellor, while 182 others will graduate with Second Class Lower Division, five students are leaving the institution with 3rd Class Degree, respectively.

He described the university as a very special one given that it was “crafted specifically to address important issues that would make our teaming youths pass through our education processes and at the end, be employable citizens that are responsive to the needs of industry and society. “

He said over the years, the “university has grown in strength and population and in its academic programs that is carved to be impact positively on man and society. “

He said:”When an institution begins the process of admission, the ultimate goal is graduation and graduation is a very important ceremony in the lives of all those who have taken time to go through school and passed all their examinations and have earned their certificates.

“It is also an important time for parents and guardians who have invested so much in their children with the hope of seeing them through so that they can be responsible citizens in the society.

“Nile university of Nigeria opened its doors to academic programs in the year 2009,then as Nigeria Turkish Nile university. This university started with very lofty goals of creating an international institution here in the heart of the capital city Abuja.

According to him,”In the year 2020, Honoris United university completed its process of acquisition of this university and that has translated positively in increased infrastructure development, improved staff development and training as well as increased enrollment of students across so many academic programs.”

He spoke further:”Today, Nile university as a flagship institution has five faculties and one college of health sciences compromising also of three faculties. In other words, this university has grown to a level that is capable of deploying lying resources and programs to almost all spheres of life.

“I wish to inform you, that we have very vibrant and active medicine and surgery program in this institution, The faculty of Law is responding actively to the needs of the teeming law professions in this country and our faculty of engineering is responding to the needs of the engineering services across the country, ranging from petroleum and gas, to computer and software engineering and so on.

“The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, had been there since inception, and we also have the faculty of management sciences, and the faculty of Arts and social sciences.

“By every standard, the fact that we have all these faculties in place, this university is no longer a young university but a matured university, from a modest enrollment of just above 34 in 2009.

“By 2020, the population of students here at Nile university had reached three thousand plus. And with the takeover by Honoris United university and with increased facilities, infrastructure and man power developmental of our academics, there have been a surge in the enrollment of students across all faculties.

“Today, I am proud to say that from a modest beginning of just about 34, Nile university has over 6000 students pursuing different programs in this institution. As of now, Nile university has 38 undergraduate programs and 51 post graduate programs. This is not a small feat. By every definition, this institution is responding to the needs of this country.

“Reports reaching us here in Nile university shows that almost all graduates in Nile university are being employed. The last report we got is that 80 percent of those who graduated are actively employed in either public or private sector because there are trend to impact on man and society.

“I wish to inform you that Honoris united university is a huge and perhaps the largest pan African education network with 15 universities across 10 countries on the African continent and still counting. Honoris Iniversity has the accumulated poll of over 71 thousand students studying different courses on the African continent and if you talk of impact, there can be no better impact than touching the lives of this huge population of the youths.

“And these youths are working everywhere across the continent. Beyond that, Honoris United places a lot of emphasis on employability therefore here at Nile, we have employability office and another important style of taking, is to create a graduate internship even as a university will deliberately employ a young graduate who are being trained as graduate interns. We have also received a lot of request from Industry and public sector asking for our students to enrol with their companies”

