By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Utten Iki Boyi, has confirmed the death of 37 people in an accident along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

Boyi said the accident involved a Yobe Line bus from Abuja, heading to Maiduguri, and a Yankari Line bus from Maiduguri, en route to Gaidam town.

He said the bus from Abuja had a bust tire and collided with the one from Maiduguri.

The FRSC boss explained that both buses were on speed and caught fire after the collision.

Boyi said 37 corpses, most of them burnt beyond recognition, were recovered.

According to him, the accident happened around Jakana village about 35 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

