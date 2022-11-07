By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Ondo state, Gbenga Akinmoyo, has declared that the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, wouldn’t be able to unite the country if elected.

Akinmoyo, said that the inability of the presidential candidates to unite the party ahead of the election was a sign of bad omen.

The former party’s chieftain, who led over 300 members of the party to the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state, noted that the candidate was not a serious candidate.

He spoke on behalf of other defectors who were received by the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, at Depot in Odo-Ode area of the town.

According to him “My former party felt it was appropriate for it to allow no zoning. To allow presidential ticket to be an open ticket, and it went to Atiku. For me, that’s very, very unacceptable.

“But Atiku has been unable to unify the party. Some governors are threatening to leave the party. Is that a party that is ready to take over the rein of power?

“Let us not be sentimental, let’s talk about other candidate, somebody who can get us back on track.

“We’ve made calculated and deliberate decision to move to a party that will not be only good to us but move our community forward and the nation at large.

“I strongly believe that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has the potentials to transform Nigeria. Let us rally round him.”

Others took turn to appreciate the performances of the state Chairman and other representatives of the local government as well as the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

They commended and referred to the leadership quality of Adetimehin as one of the main reasons they decided to join APC.

Receiving the defectors, the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, commended them for their courage as he described them as known and experienced grassroots politicians of great repute.

Adetimehin assured them that no one will be treated as new member in the party, saying they would be treated equally.

