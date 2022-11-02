…leads over 100 supporters to PDP in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The chances of Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, further received a boost, as the deputy chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State, Mayoress Olubukola Olayinka, officially defected to PDP in the state with hundreds of her supporters and followers.

Declaring her intention yesterday to dump her former party, Olubukola said, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign for the realization of 2023 presidency is a must achieved, warning Nigerians not to be swayed by empty promises from politicians who believed the number one seat in Nigeria is a souvenir they can take turn to get even in the face of what she called monumental failure of the present Federal Government in addressing the primary purpose of governance.

While berating the leadership of LP in the state, she described Atiku as a unifier who has the political capacity, experience, and integrity to unite Nigerians.

“Being a retired custom boss and former Vice President of this country, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate among all other candidates with the requisite political will to restore this country’s lost glory and unity.” She said.

Mayoress Olubukola maintained that Atiku has sacrificed greatly for the development of democracy in Nigeria even at a personal cost, stressing that Nigerians may not fully appreciate how Atiku’s stance against the 3rd term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rescued the nation’s fragile democracy saying: “Atiku, unlike those shouting ’Emilokan’, has and will never betray his own people.”

“I’m in the spirit of sincerity, love and progress, wish to officially announce my exit from the Labour Party. I am not alone in this decision as other members who believe in my political mentorship are also on the same page on this noble course. Undoubtedly, our withdrawal from Labour Party is the resultant effect of protracted internal feud among the leadership of the party in Oyo State.”

“As an advocate of peace, whose life is driven by unity of purpose, I have done all my best as the Deputy Chairperson of Labour Party in Oyo State even in the face of sheer persecution. All I did went down the drain as some people in the party believed they’re powerful than the political institution with their quisling mentality.”

“In view of this, I ad m people have decided to cease our memberships henceforth with immediate effect. After a wide rage of consultation with my friends, political peers, associates, leaders I officially declare our intention to join the People’s Democratic Party PDP and also embrace the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, in the much anticipated 2023 general elections.”

“As a detribalised Nigerian, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected President of Nigeria come 2023 will undoubtedly unify Nigeria along religion and ethnic tracks an give facelift to our economy that’s currently in a precarious condition.”

“We strongly believe that the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians will be better guaranteed under his leadership and Government.” Mayoress Olubukola explained.

Speaking earlier, a PDP stalwart in the state, Wale Afolabi popularly known as “WACO” said, Atiku has immensely impacted his life positively in the past as party’s Director of Audit in Abuja, noting that Mayoress Olubukola’s decision to join PDP and Atiku’s political campaign immediately prompted him to be on ground to receive the defectors.

“Talking about the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state, I can tell you that I know the governor from the beginning and I’ve been part this government, part of his ideas and everything about the present administration.”

“If you listened to him on Saturday on Fresh FM, you’ll realize that he’s far better than any governor we’ve had before his time.”

“Talking about Atiku’s chances of winning next election and what’s currently happening among the governors I want to say that’s pure advance politics and I can not say much about it. But I can you one thing, and that is the fact that we are fully on ground,” Afolabi said.

Reacting to the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, by a section of the Afenifere pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afolabi said those involved in the endorsement only exercised their fundamental human right to freedom of opinion, noting that the endorsement was not the representation of the Yoruba’s position on the forthcoming 2023.

“You must understand that everyone has the fundamental human right to freely express his or her opinion so that is their own opinion. Do not forget that one them, the Chairman of Afenifere himself declared for another presidential candidate. This is another leader, Pa Fasoranti declaring for another candidate. Let me tell you, this is not about declaration by words of mouth, election will judge and we’re waiting,” he posited.

