By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a former presidential aspirant, has given cogent reasons why Northern Nigerians should vote massively for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

In a release yesterday, Udeogaranya counselled that an economy driven by petroleum resources has landed Nigeria into an abysmal failure, unpayable debt burden, state of hopelessness, insecurity, and poverty headquarters of the world. Yet in all these, Northern Nigerian States are under the ladder of poverty index despite producing the most Nigerian presidents of all time.

The Ex-presidential aspirant reminded Nigerians that the duo of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidates are still hoping on petroleum resources and its reformation as the sole means of running the Nigerian economy. This plan can be best described as living in limbo.

He said “productivity and a South-Eastern presidential candidate that can mobilize Nigerian small and medium size entrepreneurs and hold an effective industrialization plan will be a saving grace to a nation dying in penury. And to this, Northern Nigeria can become a beautiful bride with her land mass, and affordable labour cost”.

Udeogaranya pointed out that manufacturing Chinese cities like Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Yantai, Ningbo, Shenyang, and Wenzhou can spring out of Nigeria if we can elect a president such as Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The Ex-presidential aspirant concluded that Nigeria is strategically located to serve the world market, mainly Europe and America. According to him ” Europe is 6 hours by flight, America is 11 hours by flight. No nation with the size of the Nigerian population has such low proximity to the Western world. We are simply the ones holding ourselves down, but 2023 presents an ample opportunity and we cannot afford to let it slip through the cracks, rather optimize it and vote for the right candidate, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)”.

