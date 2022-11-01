An All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly hopeful in Delta State, Mr. Moses Ogodo, has assured that both the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Senator Ovie Omo-Agege won’t disappoint Nigerians when elected in February 2023 in their respective positions.

Ogodo, who spoke while addressing critical stakeholders and members of the APC said: “Tinubu and Omo-Agege will operate an inclusive government that will accommodate the interest of Nigerians in areas of infrastructure, peace and Security and human capital development.”

The House of Assembly hopeful also urged the gathering to vote and stand for candidates that are willing to sacrifice their lives in defending national interest

He described Bola Tinubu and Omo-Agege as tested and trusted democrats who are not coming to learn on the job.

Ogodo, a former chairman of Sapele/Okpe Community, said: “During my era as Sapele/Okpe community chairman I used my office judiciously by building schools, constructing lock-up stores and transformers to improve the living standard of the people of Sapele.”

