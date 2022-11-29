...APC launches crowdfund App, raises N190m in Lagos

LP begins N1000 donation challenge

By Clifford Ndujihe & Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and Labour Party, LP, have turned to the citizenry for financial support to realise the presidential quests of their candidates.

While the APC launched a crowdfund app for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima campaign in Lagos, the LP launched what it termed “One Thousand Naira Challenge,” urging members of the public to donate at least N1000 to its campaign account.

APC’s crowdfund app for Tinubu-Shettima

The APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, launched a Crowdfund App aimed at mobilising funds from supporters for the campaign of Tinubu and Shettima with over N190 million raised as take-off fund.

This came as APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima, maintained that leadership goes beyond giving dubious statistics in a subtle attack and reference to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

APC is said to be targeting a N5 billion donation for its campaign.

Shortly after unveiling the App, the sum of N190 million was realisrd through voluntary donations.

Speaking on behalf of Tinubu, who was absent, Shettima said they have leadership qualities that stand them above all other contestants.

He commended the effort of the committee in creating the application stressing that the application would afford their supporters a platform to make financial donations towards the realising the Tinubu/Shettima objective of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

Making reference to the United States of America where party faithful contributed to the campaign of former President Barack Obama online, he said they are overwhelmed by supporters’ sheer willingness to contribute their quota through the creation of the platform.

Shettima continued: “Leadership goes beyond dubious statistics. It requires readiness to reach out to different groups and recognise our adversity. We need to build a new nation. We have no business being poor. With a vision like this, everyone will be given the opportunity to contribute to the growth of our country.”

In his address, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the application was another way of using technology to support the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy, and urged Nigerians to show their ‘individual commitment to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign through their contribution.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said that creation of the application was a practical demonstration of what the party will do if it wins the 2023 elections.

Earlier, the APC PCC Council said the app will afford Nigerians the opportunity to poll financial resources to back Tinubu, who it said was reputed for assembling the best crop of administrators in the history of Lagos state for the realization of the goal.

“The crowd funding will reduce the influence of money bags, give more citizens a sense of belonging and deepen democracy in the country,” the council stated.

LP One Thousand Naira Challenge

On its party, the LP, in a flyer by www.obidatticampaign.com, urged the citizenry to “take ownership of the Labour Party campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000” its account

Disclosing the Account Name (Labour Party Campaign Account) and Account Number with one of the leading banks in the country, and enjoining the citizenry to “donate now,” it said: “Your N1000 donation has the power to make a difference.”

