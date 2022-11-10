By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE South South Agenda for Tinubu/Shettima ,SSAT, has declared that the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election by a landslide in the South South region.

A statement by the leader of the group, Mr. Bitrus Nta Oliver, said no geopolitical zone will want to be in the opposition in 2023, hence the zone has resolved that the votes of the people of the South-South zone will be counted in the winning votes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oliver, who described Tinubu as the most experienced, competent, prepared and credible person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and fulfill the expectations of Nigerians, said the group was poised to take the resounding message of victory of Tinubu and Shettima to all nooks and cranny of the South-South and called on the members to continue spreading the message.

He said: “No geopolitical zone will like to be in the opposition in the new dispensation. That is the only way every zone will protect their share of the national cake. Our votes must be counted among the winning ballot in the landslide victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President.

“As a matter of fact, we thank God our people have realized this and have resolved to vote for Tinubu/Shettima come 2023.”

