By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has been described as a grassroots revolutionist, determined to move the nation forward for progress and rapid economic development.

Barrister Olumide Braithwaite, son of late elder statesman and former presidential candidate and founder of Nigeria Advance Party, NAP, who is a member of the APC TINUBU /SHETTIMA Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), who stated this stressed that Tinubu’s wealth of experience is currently needed most to move the country forward.

The council was established recently as a special purpose campaign platform to compliment the activities of the just inaugurated APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

According to Braithwaite, “This kind of structure is completely novel in our history of politics in Nigeria. It involves door to door campaigns within the wards of 774 local government areas across the country.”

Speaking further, he remarked that “Bola Tinubu must be commended for being a revolutionary on his ideological re-orientation by creating the ICC as an associate of the PCC.”

The PCC, he explained, is to support its responsibilities towards reaching the grassroots in the campaign for resounding victory.

The inaugurated ICC has prominent personalities in various committees including Former Governor of Lagos state and now the Minister For Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (Contact and Mobilisation), Kashim Imam, (Finance and Find raising) Ntufam Hilliard ETA (Media and Publicity) and many others while the National Coordinator is Mr. Silas Agara.

