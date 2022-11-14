I’ll reverse brain drain, boost health insurance coverage from 7 to 50 % —Saraki

A former president of the senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, says disagreement  between the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Gov  Nyesom Wike of Rivers/ the  G-5 governors  will  soon be resolved.

Saraki stated this in llorin on Monday while speaking with newsmen at the 10th  remembrance  prayer for his late  father, the second republic politician, Dr Olusola Saraki.

Saraki, also a former governor of Kwara said: “PDP will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to better the lot of Nigeria.

“This is because we all think about the challenges of the nation and how to surmount them.”

He said that children of the late sage ” will “sustain his legacies of making sure lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though, it is not easy to stand for the truth, but I am out to stand for a better Kwara.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Friday prayer which was led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir was attended by several eminent personalities from all walks of life (NAN)

