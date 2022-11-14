A former president of the senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, says disagreement between the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers/ the G-5 governors will soon be resolved.

Saraki stated this in llorin on Monday while speaking with newsmen at the 10th remembrance prayer for his late father, the second republic politician, Dr Olusola Saraki.

Saraki, also a former governor of Kwara said: “PDP will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to better the lot of Nigeria.

“This is because we all think about the challenges of the nation and how to surmount them.”

He said that children of the late sage ” will “sustain his legacies of making sure lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though, it is not easy to stand for the truth, but I am out to stand for a better Kwara.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Friday prayer which was led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir was attended by several eminent personalities from all walks of life (NAN)

