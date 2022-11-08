Charles Udeogaranya

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A   Presidential aspirant in  the 2019 elections, on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has warned the federal government of the  danger of releasing  the new Naira  notes before the 2023 general elections.

Udeogaranya hinted that politicians will  corrupt bank  officials and mop up the new currencies and will only release them  on the eve of the elections  for vote buying, thereby rendering the  entire purpose of  the new Naira  currency project and the 2023 general elections’ credibility an exercise in futility.

The politician preffered that the federal government should rather use the opportunity to further encourage Nigerians to participate more on the electronic transaction platforms and boost all necessary infrastructure that supports electronic transactions.

He pointed out that Nigerians who brought old notes before stipulated deadline, should only have their accounts credited with same value and without an option of  cash withdrawals  exceeding ten thousand Naira daily, until after the 2023 general elections.

Udeogaranya urged the federal government to enforce collation of taxes, revenues, transport levies, market levies  and  all  other levies restricted to electronic platforms until after the 2023 general elections.

He  concluded  that ” the  inability of Nigerians to vote for their conscience  in the  electoral  system is the primary reason politicians do not hold  any regard for Nigerians or the needs of the people, after  buying their way  into Government House. “

