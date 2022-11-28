By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has vowed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under his leadership will ensure that no opposition party win any unit in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Governor stated this while addressing party supporters and stakeholders during the inauguration of Chairmen, Secretaries and over 800 members of the Campaign Council at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said, it is disheartening that some people seeking elective positions on the platform of a dying Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state are now sneaking into Maiduguri with about N500,000 or N600,000 in their possession, causing trouble in form of campaigns of calumny, forgetting that Borno is APC.

Zulum said, the APC is not afraid of any opposition party, considering the fact that the state Government under his leadership in the last three years has done wonderfully well in the area of security, jobs creations, youths and women empowerment, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their places of origin.

Zulum for the first time publicly apologised to former Vice President and PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar whose convoy was attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums during Campaign in Maiduguri recently.

“It is laughable when I learnt that some people who have stayed away from Borno in the last four years have started trooping in to seek our people’s mandate in the forthcoming coming general elections on the platforms of different opposition parties, particularly the dying PDP.

” I want to state that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under my leadership will ensure that no opposition party win any unit in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“In fact, it is disheartening that some people seeking elective positions on the platform of a dying Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state are now sneaking into Maiduguri with about N500,000 or N600,000 in their possession, causing trouble in form of campaigns of calumny against our progressives party, forgetting that Borno is APC.

“I want to say that APC is not afraid of any opposition party, considering the fact that the state Government under my able leadership in the last three years has done wonderfully well in the area of security, jobs creations, youths and women empowerment, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their places of origin.

” However, I want to use this opportunity to apologise to former Vice President and PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar whose convoy was attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums during Campaign in Maiduguri recently.” Zulum said.

He therefore urged all the Campaign Council members and party supporters to work assiduously to ensure that APC win from top to bottom, as government will give them all the needed support and reward them best on their performance to the party.

Earlier in his welcome address, the party Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, lauded the achievements of APC in the state at all levels which he said would facilitate the job of the committee easier.

He however frowned at the member House of Representative (Biu/Bayo/Kwaya Kusar/Shani federal constituency and also Candidate for the 2023 general elections, and Chairman House Committee on appropriation, Hon. Muktari Aliyu Betara for being the only APC candidate that shunned the inauguration.

“I want to thank the Governor for his outstanding performance as one of the best in the country whose performance has made our job easier.

“But I am very disappointed with Hon. Betara for his refusal to attend the inauguration without tendering any apology.

“APC is supreme than any candidate, because, nobody can win election without standing on a party platform. So I want the people of Betara’s Constituency who are here with us to tell him that we are not happy.” Dalori said.

Speaking on behalf of members of the committee, Sen. Ali Ndume said members were committed to deliver and counted heavily on support and cooperation of party members across the state.

RELATED NEWS