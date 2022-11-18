By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, says he’s confident presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 elections landslide in Rivers state and also sure of majority votes in whole of South South.

Dagogo, member representing Bonny-Degema Federal Constituency on PDP platform, made the projection following Atiku’s remarks at the Lagos gathering of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, where he assured of already having a draft amendment bill on restructuring, prepared with inputs from stakeholders across all geopolitical zones to present to the 10th National Assembly when elected president next year.

He said the former Vice President and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state are justifying the support and confidence Nigerians, particularly South South, have in them, in their avowed commitment to restructuring the nation when elected.

The Reps member who was present at the NGE interaction with Atiku, said, “On the basis of policies that will benefit the people, Atiku will get majority of the votes in the South South, as well as other zones in the country. As for Rivers state, it will be a resounding landslide for Atiku-Okowa.

“Part of the problems bedeviling our country is the imperative to address restructuring and resource control, which are paramount to people of the Niger Delta and other regions in the country. For the first time, we have a candidate aspiring to the highest office in Nigeria who is willing to tackle those issues heads on.

“To demonstrate his commitment and readiness, he assembled legal experts, in collaboration with critical stakeholders from the various geo-political zones, to draft the restructuring amendment bill.

“That bill is ready and waiting to be presented to incoming 10th Assembly. This proactive move alone has diffused concerns of the larger percentage of the people of the South South and other geo political zones with valued natural resources.

“The people want a leader they can trust, who does not have integrity deficit, understands their pains and possesses the capacity and political will to tackle them. Alhaji Atiku has demonstrated that and more.”

The federal lawmaker further noted that, “The choice Governor Okowa as Atiku’s running mate, was genius, masterstroke. Okowa is not only of the Igbo and Niger Delta extraction, he is also one of the best brains from the Southern part of the country.”

