The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Southwest on Saturday reiterated their commitment to the victory of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in 2023 presidential election.

They spoke at the inauguration of meeting of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Grassroots Engagement and Civic Orientation (Southwest), on Saturday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee as well as APC members from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo were present at the event.

Speaking during the inauguration, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, said that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket was powered by tested and trusted hands.

Oyetola urged members of the committee not to rest until the last person is mobilised for Asiwaju /Shettima victory across the Southwest in 2023 presidential election.

“This is a call to be part of history, a call to be a part of creating the new nation we all desire and the future we seek for our children and our children’s children.

“I thank you all for your unrelenting passion, unbridled commitment, unparalleled dedication and uncommon sacrifice for the message of Renewed Hope that you believe in.

“This is an indication that you also believe in your fatherland.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket is powered by tested and trusted hands and it offers renewed hope for all in all sectors. It ensures our today and assures us of our tomorrow.

“We are here to put South-west seal of excellence on a ticket that had been tested and trusted to deliver excellence in the throes of economic downturn in the past”, he said.

In her remarks, the Southwest Director of the Committee, Mrs Titila Laoye Tomori-Ponnle, said the members of the committee were determined to deliver 90 per cent of Southwest votes for Tinubu.

Tomori-Ponnle said that members of the committee in all the Southwest would start door to door campign in all the units, wards across all the local government areas in the zone.

“I know you are all ready to deliver victory for APC presidential candidate.

“I want to admonish you to work assiduously in canvassing support for Tinubu, who has the capacity in delivering good governance.

“Tinubu is a good product and he is an answer to our prayers. He did it in Lagos and he will do it again in the country,” she said.

Earlier, the APC Chairman in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said that Tinubu had the capacity and good health to be the next president of the country

Famodun urged all members of the committee and APC in Southwest to the grassroots to campaign for Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima.

“Tinubu has the capacity and good health to be the next president of the country. He he has been touring the country for months now without failing.

“When elected, the evil veil that is on our country will be over. He has built the foundation for Lagos state and he will replicate same in Nigeria.

“I want to urge you to go back to your grassroots with this gospel. Take the campaign of Tinubu to traditional rulers and religion leaders across the state.

“What is happening to us in this country can only be tackle by Asiwaju because of his capacity,” he said. (NAN)

