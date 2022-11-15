The Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno on Tuesday flagged off his campaign tour of the 31 LGA’s of the state, in Offong/Oruko LGA with a promise to make the area an oil palm belt.

Pastor Eno who assured Urue Offong/Oruko people that their needs and aspirations are well captured in his ARISE Agenda in the areas of agricultural revolution, rural development, infrastructural maintenance, security and educational advancement, noted that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration was already revamping the defunct Akwa Palms, adding that when elected into office in 2023, the process will be completed for full value chain benefit for the people of the area and the state at large.

The PDP Governorship hopeful who spoke on Tuesday at Government Primary School, Oyubia, in Orue Offong/ Oruko LGA, accompanied by his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Eno, promised to develop the beach and maritime potentials of the area towards transforming the local government area into a fish market and a tourist attraction.

In his words, “We will renovate that beach to become a proper beach market and we will also provide seafood processing and storage facilities to assist the seafood dealers in Urue Offong/Oruko. The government of Udom Emmanuel has started the revitalisation of Akwa Palm industry which is also situated in Urue Offong/Oruko; when we come in, we will make that place to be a working facility, we will make Urue Offong/Oruko an oil palm belt.”

“Not only will we continue with free and compulsory education, we will provide uniforms and shoes for your children in school. Those uniforms will be sewn in Akwa Ibom, those shoes will be made in Akwa Ibom. We cannot inherit the free and compulsory education policy and not add value to it”, he assured.

Pastor Eno stated that he decided to start his campaign tour of the state in Urue Offong/Oruko to show that the area has a special place in the heart of PDP and this government.

Hear him, “We’re here to tell you that Urue Offong/Oruko is properly situated in the ARISE Agenda of the incoming government whether it is agriculture, rural development, infrastructural maintenance, security, or sound educational management, in all of these programs, Urue Offong/Oruko is part of it. You’re part of the ARISE Agenda”

While assuring that he is abreast with the problems of the area, the PDP Governorship candidate said the people didn’t have to request for the Oyubia-Assang road to be constructed. “I promise on my honour that the road will be done. That road is a major link road to the economic hub of this local government. We will do it. Apart from roads, I have seen your beach front, it’ll be remodelled into fish market of international standard. I’ve done my survey already and I know your needs; that beach will be turned to a fish market. I want to guarantee you that we will renovate that beach to become a fish market and we’ll put some facilities there to preserve your produce so that it doesn’t get spoilt”, he vowed.

Pastor Umo Eno who noted that Akwa Palms is situated in their domain, promised to ensure that the area becomes a palm oil belt, promising government’s resolve to provide farmer in the area with seedlings that can yield within 24 months.

“We’ll take away all the old palm trees and make you plant new ones. We will work with you using the agriculture extension services home by home, village by village so that you will plant the new tenera seeds and in two years you’ll be able to harvest your palm fruits, take it to Akwa palm, government will buy from you and then we’ll use it to produce and process palm oil, and palm kernel, and add value to it for other things”, he assured.

He called on the people to join the winning team by supporting and voting for the PDP in all elections come 2023. “Forward ever, backward never. Vote for a man of competence, capacity, character. Vote for a man of compassion, one who will not kill your children, kidnap them, or lead them astray. Vote for compassion, vote PDP”, he advocated.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel noted that PDP remains the only serious political party in the state and has a candidate with unbeatable capacity deserving of general support.

Represented by his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Martha, the Governor said the PDP is the only serious party in Akwa Ibom that has a capable governorship candidate who will not be a beer parlour governor.

“Don’t allow people to mislead you. They all benefited from this party, and now that it is the turn for another person to also benefit, they ran away to create problem. But it is forward ever, backward never”, he declared.

On his part, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpe noted that Pastor Eno is the only candidate with the requisite competence, and capacity to further the development strides of governor Emmanuel, stressing that any mistake could amount to electing some one who would truncate the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, Urue Offong/Oruko, Mrs Precious Selong and the Chapter Party Chairman – Hon. Okpo Edeke, commended the party and its governorship candidate for starting the campaigns tour in their area, noting that the gesture was significant especially, giving that Urue Offong/ Oruko was the first LGA to endorse Pastor Umo Eno and that the running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi is a daughter of the area, assuring that Urue Offong/Oruko will vote and deliver PDP.

Also speaking, Hon. Asukwo Archibong, Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Uno Etim Uno, and former deputy governor, Ambassador Etim Okpoyo, in their separate remarks, assured the PDP of the vote of Urue Offong/Oruko people, adding that with the road projects in the area, their support and solidarity to the PDP is total and unweaving.

On his part, the state party chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan maintained that the election of Pastor Umo Eno was divinely ordained, stressing that PDP was the only party in the state as others have gone under. He urged them to vote for PDP for continuous development and benefit of the people.

RELATED NEWS