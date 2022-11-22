By Efosa Taiwo

Argentina have suffered a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup game in Qatar, losing 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium.

A first half penalty from Messi was cancelled out by Saleh Alsheri and Salem Aldwalsari in the 48th and 53rd minute.

Although goals from Messi and two Lautaro Martinez were ruled out by VAR in the first half, Saudi Arabia held on resiliently as they scored two quick goals within five minutes to take the lead against the Argentines.

Alsheri in the 48th minute beat Emiliano Martinez to draw level and bring the crowd at the stadium to life.

Five minutes later, Aldwalsari found the corner of the net with a deft curler that beat Martinez to send shivers down the spine of the Argentina team.

Messi and his teammates pushed forward to get an equalizer in the remaining minutes of the game, but Mohammed Alowais was solid in between the sticks for Saudi Arabia as they held on to their slim lead to pull off the first shocker of the tournament.

The loss means that Argentina must now win their remaining two games against Mexico and Poland to advance to the next round of the competition.

