Belgium undoubtedly boast some of the best players in their positions on the planet, but could this be their last shot at World Cup glory? Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will both be 31 at Qatar 2022, while Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku will be 30 and 29 respectively.

For Mertens, who will turn 35 in May, this will surely be his last participation in the competition. Having reached 100 caps during UEFA EURO 2020 and thrived for the Red Devils in big games, he will be determined to bow out in style.

Players to watch

Thibaut Courtois

Position: Goalkeeper Age : 30

The Belgium keeper is at the peak of his powers. In helping Real Madrid lift the UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of last season, he and team-mate Eden Hazard joined a select band of Belgians to have won Europe’s most prestigious club competition, following in the footsteps of Eric Gerets, Daniel Van Buyten, Thomas Vermaelen, Divock Origi and Simon Mignolet.

Kevin De Bruyne

Position: Midfielder Age: 31

What is there left to say about KDB? In princely form for Manchester City once again last season, De Bruyne struck a personal best 15 Premier League goals as he collected a fourth English Premier League winners’ medal with the club. The Belgian wizard was an obvious choice for one of the midfield positions in the league’s Team of the Year.

