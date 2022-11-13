A view of the accident site where a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt [Reuters]

By Efosa Taiwo

The Egyptian Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 20 people were killed and six injured when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta region on

Saturday.

It was gathered that the bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway on Saturday and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Dakahlia, according to security sources.

According to Dr Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, three children were among the dead.

Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt with roads that are poorly maintained and driving rules flouted attributed as the major causes.

In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.

In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

