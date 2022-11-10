By Sebastine Obasi

100 mechanics have become the latest beneficiaries of Ardova Plc Mechanic Technician Academy, MechTech. They have been inducted into the fourth edition of the Academy.

MechTech is a Corporate Social Investment initiative of Enyo now acquired by Ardova to improve the technical skills and workforce of auto mechanics. The six-week programme in collaboration with the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN), and Auto medics, an automobile repair and fleet maintenance workshop offers selected participants an opportunity to learn from experienced auto repair experts using state of art diagnostic tools and equipment.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer, Ardova Plc. emphasized on the firm’s commitment to ensuring efficiency in auto repair with an innovative approach. ‘‘Ardova is proud to be a major player in enhancing human capacity. The auto services industry is substantial to the growth of the Oil and Gas sector hence the need to train personnel towards for higher standards and development. With MechTech, we remain resilient to investing in the growth of auto mechanics. We congratulate the selected participants as they go on this journey of impact’’.

Chairman of MOMTAN, Maruf Arowolo also appreciated the company’s effort in keeping up with the initiative through the years and creating a platform for its members to enhance their expertise while the Operations Manager of Automedics, Adeyinka Shonaike expressed confidence in the capability of the inductees to use the knowledge that will be gained effectively. Ardova’s partnership with Shell Helix, a renowned manufacturer, and distributor of engine oil, will also enable participants to partake in MechSpark, where they become trade partners for the brand.

Also speaking, Habiba Abubakar, General Manager, Channels, Ardova said, ‘‘Auto mechanics are vital to product distribution channel in our sector, and we appreciate their role. MechTech is one of the platforms empowering artisans into becoming independent and ensuring efficient auto services. Through our partnership with Shell, we are also raising entrepreneurs by making them our trade partners’’.

Mechtech seeks to impact the capacity of auto-mechanics in troubleshooting, diagnosing, and repairing high-end vehicles thereby increasing their earnings and livelihood. Selected participants are further deployed to various Enyo and Ardova retail outlets to showcase their skills and serve customers.

Appreciating the company’s gesture, Genesis Idowu, a female participant said, ‘‘With MechTech, I will be exposed to more techniques in auto repair. The platform will take me steps further and will be effective in expanding my knowledge in the field. I appreciate Ardova for this opportunity’’.

RELATED NEWS