By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

TEN students of the University of Abuja have won N3.7 million research grant by the varsity’s Centre for Undergraduate Research.

The Director of the Centre, Dr Taibat Adebukola Atoyebi, disclosed the development at the Third Undergraduate Research Day with the theme, “Promoting National Development Through Research”, yesterday.

According to Dr Atoyebi, the researches covered thematic areas such as economic prosperity, food security, educational opportunity, quality health, climate change and environmental protection and other innovative solution to societal issues.

“The total sum of the grant for today is three million, seven hundred and seventy two thousand naira for 10 students.

“Ten research proposals scaled through and are being presented today. Some proposals were returned for corrections and upgrades, these researches are to be considered in the buildup for the next We are currently receiving applications and proposals from interested group of students for the next batch of grant.

“Three students who presented their research proposals during the 1″ Undergraduate Research Day are also presenting their final results/ research findings today. A highlights of the centre’s achievements so far,” she said.

Speaking also at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, explained that the reason for the event was to catch people young.

Rasheed,who was represented at the event by the Chairman of the University of Abuja Research Council, Professor Abubakar Yusuf,hailed the initiative, describing it as a memorable one.

He said:”The programme is significant because research and development is critical to national development and what you are seeing today is presentation from students who have their supervisors as mentors and the idea is to cultivate their interest in research and development because any university that does not have the component of research and development will not be highly rated.

“So what the vice chancellor has done is when he came in 2019 was to to strengthen the research components of this university and he wants the university of Abuja to be research intensive and how to do that is to look at the senior level of research which involves professors and also the students.”

On his part,Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, the Dean School of Post Graduate studies, who was the guest speaker said research can advance the students knowledge and academic practice, saying thatt there’s a wider perspective of research impact, which brings development to the nation beyond academic.

