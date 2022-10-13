By Biodun Busari
Nigerian youths and #EndSARS demonstrators have criticised the appointment of a retired Army General John Enenche drafted into the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s presidential advisory council on Wednesday.
Enenche, a former director of information who made the 1,234-man Obi-Datti campaign team from the North-Central, claimed the killings of #EndSARS protesters in 2020 at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos was false.
The ex-General had claimed the Instagram live footage of DJ Switch, which showed #EndSARS protesters dying from Nigerian army’s bullets, was photoshopped.
The video of his claims has surfaced again on Twitter nearly two years after the gruesome incident where men in military uniform invaded the venue of the protest in Lekki and shot at people.
Below are some of the comments on Twitter condemning Enenche’s inclusion in the list: