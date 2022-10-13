Maj Gen John Enenche

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian youths and #EndSARS demonstrators have criticised the appointment of a retired Army General John Enenche drafted into the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s presidential advisory council on Wednesday.

Enenche, a former director of information who made the 1,234-man Obi-Datti campaign team from the North-Central, claimed the killings of #EndSARS protesters in 2020 at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos was false.

The ex-General had claimed the Instagram live footage of DJ Switch, which showed #EndSARS protesters dying from Nigerian army’s bullets, was photoshopped.

The video of his claims has surfaced again on Twitter nearly two years after the gruesome incident where men in military uniform invaded the venue of the protest in Lekki and shot at people.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter condemning Enenche’s inclusion in the list:

Peter Obi and Obi-dients can keep being in denial,but it's then that the truth takes a long time to reveal itself. Same Gen Enenche who insulted victims of #LekkiMassacre is on No 1058 of the @NgLabour PCC list. The spirit of #EndSARS can never sleep off!#WeCantContinueLikeThis pic.twitter.com/6NDYWrCuda — Kunle Wizeman Ajayi (@AjayiWizeman) October 13, 2022

@PeterObi @NgLabour Gen. John Eneche cannot be on that list. He must be removed and replaced to send the right message. https://t.co/9oS4WZ5ZRN — Femi femo (@femia86) October 13, 2022

Nigerians, in their usual manner will defend nonsense once it suits their bias.

You want to excuse a man's denial of mass murder because he did so in an official capacity? So we can actually excuse the soldiers who took the shots if they retire to support Obi? Wow! — Osagyefo (@Uzochi_O) October 13, 2022

My own beef with the Peter Obi PCC is the inclusion of Gen. John Enenche (Rtd). Much as his inclusion is strategic and might come with some weight, I won't forget his role in the #EndSARS massacre. He was the one who said DJ Switch's IG live was photoshop. I can't forgive that. — Osagyefo (@Uzochi_O) October 12, 2022