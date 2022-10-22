Yemi Alade

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade, will be leading the star cast of celebrities that will be attending the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEXWKND) 2022.

Alade, alongside other eggheads in the creative industry, will be showcasing another bright side of Africa in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, as the success story from the continent continues to captivate the world.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has already announced that registration is now open for the upcoming Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022, taking place from 25–27th November 2022 .

African fashion icon Pathe Ouedraogo has enjoined everyone in the creative space to take advantage of the CANEX WKND to advance their course.

“We invite you to participate in the CANEX WKND”, Pathe’O, who is quite famous for doing more to promote African fashion appeal.

Indeed, many creative minds across the world are eager to see how events will unfold at (CANEX WKND) 2022, as registration to attend is being held across multiple venues at the Sofitel Hotel Ivoire free-for-all delegates.

“Anyone from Africa and the diaspora interested in being part of the rapidly expanding African creative and cultural industry can

register now on www.canex. africa”, a press statement issued by the organisers read in part.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be a 3-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

This will be another important step in Afreximbank’s continued roll-out and implementation of its CANEX

CANEX WKND 2022 will feature creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government

representatives, once again creating business-to0business and business-to-government networking and deal-making

opportunities.

The event will also avail participants a chance to hear and learn from some of the leading voices from Africa and its diaspora in

music, film, fashion, crafts, visual arts, literature, gaming, VR and more.

Building on the key successes of CANEX at IATF2021 which was held in Durban in November 2021, the upcoming CANEX WKND 2022 in Abidjan will further build bridges across Africa with a strong focus on connecting African creatives.

Among other things, participants will have the opportunity to exhibit fashion, art and crafts in a dynamic marketplace; benefit from meeting services to connect with potential partners; participate in panel discussions and in-depth breakaway masterclasses, and leverage a range of other networking opportunities.

Limited CANEX WKND Market & Exhibition stand spaces are still available with stand offerings designed to meet the needs of smaller creative companies as well as premium brands and\ organizations