By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid and baby mama, manager, Jada Pollock, have welcomed their second child.

The 37 years old enterpreneur made this known on her Instagram handle where she showed a picture of her cradling her first son and new baby, while she captioned it saying, “Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year.”

Jada Pollock, is well-known in the industry for her entrepreneurial skills. Under her management, Wizkid has established relationships with many prominent international acts, including Drake.

Before immersing herself in talent manager, Jada was a stylist with the renowned brand Gucci.

She had the opportunity of working with Chris Brown and met Wizkid in 2012 at the stars concert in Lagos.

But their relationship did not become public until they had their first son, Zion Ayo Balogun, in 2017

This new baby will be Wizkid’s fourth child and Jada’s second. The star had his first son, Boluwatife Balogun, with baby mama, Oluwanisola Ogudugu, and his second son, Ayodeji Balogun, with Guinean-American model Binta Diallo in 2016.