By Udo Ibuot

A COALITION of civil society organisations under the aegis of Better Life for Nigeria, have blasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and his camp for slowing down the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, due to his alleged brashness in handling political matters.

The coalition in a statement by its coordinator , Waheed Abduljeleel said : “The idea was to have a national party where decisions will be taken by all members, and not a party in the pocket of a single individual. Ayu said in his interview with Arise TV that he will resign if the party asked him to resign (not an individual). The NWC which is the highest decision body of the party passed a vote of confidence on Ayu and asked him to stay.

“This situation that has a presidential candidate and Chairman of the party from one zone pre-election is not new. Ahmadu Ali from North Central was Chairman when Musa Yar’Adua from North West was the presidential candidate of PDP between 2006 and2007. What if Ayu resigns and Atiku fails to win, will he be given back his mandate to complete the constitutional four years?

“In any case, the PDP State Excos in Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross-River, and Delta have thrown their support to Ayu and passed a vote of confidence on him. The presidential zoning committee was about zoning the presidential ticket to South East with Peter Obi likely to get the ticket, Wike insisted that the zoning should be thrown open, knowing that GEJ got the South-South slot.

“Wike wants to foist a Chairman on the PDP that will work against Atiku so that Atiku will lose the 2023 election and leave the PDP for him and his group post-2023. They need a party Chairman that will do their bidding like what Adamu Mu’azu did to GEJ in 2015.

“Wike is not fighting for the South, he is a bitter loser fighting to destroy the PDP because he did not get the ticket of the party. His frustration after losing the presidential primary has made him confused, as throwing tantrums and dancing like a clown is now his trademark.”

