Vote for Atiku because Buhari just proposed a ₦20.5 trillion budget. Of that amount, ₦8.8 trillion will be borrowed, which will bring Nigeria’s debt to ₦50 trillion. Only the Obasanjo administration has ever paid off Nigeria’s debt. And Atiku headed that National Economic Council. In 2023, Nigeria needs a debt payer, not a debt taker!

None of the other candidates has that experience. None whatsoever. I admire what Tinubu achieved in Lagos. He is probably Nigeria’s best Governor ever. But he left behind a massive debt that is still growing. Obi also left debt behind in Anambra. Only Obasanjo/Atiku left a surplus of almost $65 billion (Foreign Reserves, Excess Crude Account, and other savings) behind.

I do admit that both Tinubu and Obi have some redeeming virtues. But let us face facts, they were both regional players. One in Lagos, the other in Anambra. Only Waziri Atiku has national and global experience. With the damage done by the All Progressives Congress, do we need learners on the job?

That is why he chose his running mate as and when due, while others were choosing placeholders. That is why he completed his Campaign Council, while others have still not finished theirs. What more proof do you need that he can and will hit the ground running from day one? Do not forget that part of the reason Nigeria went into a recession in 2016 is because for the first 6 months after he was sworn in, Buhari had no cabinet.

When you need a pilot to fly a plane through stormy weather, you certainly will not want a pilot who says ‘I know how to fly’. No! You will want one who can say ‘I have flown before!’

Atiku has flown before. He has been in charge of Nigeria in the past. Atiku was in charge of Nigeria when then President Obasanjo traveled to Namibia, and Ngige was abducted on July 10, 2003? It was Atiku. Atiku ORDERED Tafa Balogun, the then IGP, to restore Ngige to power!

We need a President who can get us out of our debt crisis, and has the national and global experience to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria, and the clout to restore law and order to a nation facing almost nationwide disorder. Nigeria needs Atiku in 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku, God sparing my life.

