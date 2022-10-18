Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has has said rallies will not help the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi win in the 2023 presidential election.

Ogunlewe made this assertion in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Tuesday.

According to the APC chieftain, rallies don’t win election in Nigeria, and therefore rallies shouldn’t be the gauge for a candidate’s popularity.

Ogunlewe, who spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show programme Tuesday, said rallies don’t win election in Nigeria, and therefore rallies shouldn’t be the gauge for a candidate’s popularity.

“The Obidient rallies at Festac and Amuwo were amazing. They are great achievements. Anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute. While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria. Well done Obi! Well done Obidients,” he said.

His reaction comes on the heels of the nationwide rallies organized by supporters of the Obi in Lagos and other states of the federation.

He said the rallying Obidients were not more than a thousand people who were not more than the electorate needed at two polling units.

He said, “The aerial shots are the best. Now, look at this: at best the ‘crowd’ here is not more than a thousand people which is approximately just two polling units.

“These so called ‘one million man marches’ are mostly a gathering of traders in various Nigerian towns and cities, who close down their markets (that are heavily dominated by people of southeastern origin), to do what in the military is called a show of force,” he added.

Ogunlewe argued that Peter Obi’s rally in the streets of Nigeria would not determine what way presidential election would swing in 2023.

He however described the rallies as great achievements, noting that the Obidient movement should not be disregarded by anyone who was politically conscious.