…Says demons in APC have relocated to PDP – Fani-Kayode

By Nwafor Sunday

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, again gave reasons he left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While speaking on ChannelsTV programme, Politics Today, the eloquent Fani-Kayode said he left PDP because it was becoming the monster he thought APC was.

He equally noted that the demons in APC have relocated to PDP.

His words: “The APC of the past is not the APC of today. The demons in the APC then have simply relocated and gone to the PDP. In the APC today, ethnicity is respected possibly unlike before, I am not scared to say it. You understand what I am saying?

“My views were my views that time until things changed. A new leadership came into the party. A leadership which is responsible and sensible to the feelings of people, led by Mai Buni, governor of Yobe state, new people came in, new governors that I happen to know very well gave me assurances and they honored every single one.

“A lot of people that were in PDP at the time, including Matawale of Zamfara, Ayade of Cross River and Umahi of Ebonyi, and a number of other governors defected including myself, and so many other party leaders came onboard for a reason.

“The reason was that APC was responsible, and sensitive to the very things we fear. We saw a situation where by the PDP was becoming the very monster that we thought the APC was and there was a transformation.

“They open their doors and promised a level playing field. No matter what your faith is, no matter what your ethnicity is, and they did precisely that.”

