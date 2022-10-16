By Ayo Onikoyi

Widely acclaimed Jamaican Queen of Dancehall music, Spice has given reasons why she doesn’t engage in mastubation anymore even though she had steadily engaged in the act in her younger years. On a talk show “Lip Service” told other ladies on the show that she doesn’t mastubate anymore when she learnt that when you mastubate you are having sex with sex demons who will cause problems in your relationship.

According to her, there are male and female sex demons named Incubus and Succubus respectively.

“ When you mastubate you are having sex with them. They will be in your relationship and cause problems for you. They will have sex with you and be in love with you and also cause problems in your relationships,” she stated.

Explaining further, she added, “An incubus is a demon in male form in folklore that seeks to have sexual intercourse with sleeping women; the corresponding spirit in female form is called a succubus. In medieval Europe, union with an incubus was supposed by some to result in the birth of witches, demons, and deformed human offspring.”

Spice was born Grace Latoya Hamilton and is known professionally as Spice. She is a Jamaican recording artist, singer, songwriter and businesswoman. She is recognised as one of the most prominent dancehall artists in the world.